The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee and the Tongue River Valley Community Center are hosting a Candidate Forum tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

The forum provides an opportunity for those running in contested races for elected office in the Aug. 18 primary election to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each candidate will give a brief introduction, followed by a Q&A period.

The Tongue River Valley forum will host candidates for State Representative 51, County Commissioners and Dayton Town Council races. All are welcome to attend. Written questions will be accepted from attendees, and the moderator will ask as many as time permits.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (307) 672-2485.