The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate forum tonight at the WYO Theater.

It will feature candidates for several contested races, for Mayor of Sheridan, the Sheridan City Councilmember at Large, and board of trustees with Sheridan County School Districts 1 & 2 as well as the Northern Wyoming Community College District.

There will be limited seating available at the theater due to COVID-19 protocol and social distancing will be encouraged.

The candidate forum will also be livestreamed on the Chamber’s YouTube Channel.

The tickets for the live audience are free and available at wyotheater.com.

Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you wish to attend the event in person, the use of face masks is strongly encouraged.