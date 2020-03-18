In order for its board members to remain safe and secure from any potential exposure to the Coronavirus, the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce has postponed all of our events for the rest of March and most of April.

The March 31 workshop and question/answer session for the Youth Business Ventures Competition has been canceled and those with questions should contact Karen Myers at 672-2485.

While Committee meetings will be canceled or conducted via conference call, the Chamber will be closely monitoring the situation and take any necessary precautions regarding future events and meetings as needed.