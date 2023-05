Healthy donors are needed for the community blood drives scheduled June 5-7. The drives are hosted by Vitalant and will be held at Best Western Sheridan Center. Vitalant is the sole provider of blood to Sheridan Memorial Hospital. You have the power to save up to three lives with one donation. Donors are strongly urged to schedule an appointment by going online to vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825. Walk-ins are welcome for those who are unable to schedule an appointment.