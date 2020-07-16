A Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday afternoon at the Sheridan Airport welcomed the new 4000 square foot addition to the terminal.

The expansion included a much improved and larger holding area and a larger screening area, both of which will make flying to and from the airport much more efficient.

United Airlines Express, operated by Sky West Airlines assumed the flight schedules in mid-January and Airport Manager John Stopka had good news regarding flights prior to COVID-19…

He also was enthusiastic with the air traffic in and out of the airport since April but especially in the past two months…

Stopka also announced plans for increased midday flights that should be available next month.