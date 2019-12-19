0 likes1 views1 min

The Buffalo Senior Center’s effort to seek funding for construction of a larger bus barn did not meet grant requirements through the Wyoming Business Council.

AJ Mock, Executive Director for the center reported the news to the Buffalo City Council on Tuesday night….

Mock told the council that the center is continuing to seek funding from other potential sources…

He expressed confidence that funding will be available to continue the project without the city’s financial support or borrowing from the center’s reserves.

Latest Happenings Local News News
0 Facebook Twitter

More Posts