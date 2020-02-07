The Wyoming Legislature opens its budget session on Monday and State Senator Dave Kinskey warned the Buffalo City Council that it could be a rough 24 days…

The legislature has set aside $105 million for local government funding but with budget shortfall, will the legislature consider borrowing from that amount for other needs.

Kinskey assured the council that he will support keeping those funds in reserve for the state’s municipalities and commented that the formula for small communities might be tweaked to their advantage…

The budget session opens on Monday and will conclude on March 12th.