Dec. 12, 2019

Barrasso Introduces Bipartisan Coal to Products Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) was joined by Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) in introducing bipartisan legislation to advance research and promote coal-derived carbon products. Some of these coal products include carbon fiber, graphite and carbon foam.

"Wyoming has dominated domestic coal production for decades. We're always looking for new ways to use this vital resource," Senator Barrasso said. "Coal is more than just a power source. Carbon from coal can be used in products as diverse as water filters, automobile bodies, bikes, and building products. This bill will encourage investment and create new jobs in Wyoming and across the country."

"The National Energy Technology Lab in Morgantown, West Virginia is leading research to develop high-value products from coal feedstock. The Coal TeCC Act will help promote coal innovation in the industrial, defense, agriculture, medical and pharmaceutical industries. Coal will continue to play an important role in the economy and this important research will ensure we are getting the most value from this important natural resource. As the Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure it becomes law," Senator Manchin said.

"Coal-to-materials manufacturing is a growing high-tech market for coal and its byproducts," Senator Capito said. "This legislation will advance research and development, as well as commercial deployment for technologies like graphene and carbon fiber. Research and expertise at West Virginia University and NETL in Morgantown put West Virginia at the forefront of this industry in Appalachia."

The Creating Opportunities And Leveraging Technologies for Coal Carbon Act, or COAL TeCC Act, establishes a dedicated program within the Department of Energy (DOE) focused on advancing the research and promotion of coal-derived carbon products. The COAL TeCC Act also directs DOE establish a 2-year pilot program, one in each of the two major coal producing regions of the United States. The pilot programs are meant to help coal-derived carbon products reach the commercialization phase.