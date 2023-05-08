It was a big night Saturday as Sheridan County School District 1 administrators and teachers gathered in the Big Horn High School auditorium to recognize each school’s teacher of the year nominee and bid farewell to retiring staff members, including current superintendent Pete Kilbride. Kilbride began his career in education in 1990 as a social studies teacher in Long Creek, Oregon, migrating to Laramie in 1994 and then to Ranchester in 2006 where he worked as a counselor at Tongue River High School. Later, he served as the principal of Tongue River Middle School in 2014. Kilbride was then elected as SCSD1 superintendent in 2018.