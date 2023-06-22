The Sheridan County School District 1 board voted Tuesday to continue searching for more ways to start a softball program in the district. Superintendent Pete Kilbride estimated the cost of uniforms, equipment, coaching and other expenses related to creating a program would cost the district about $83,000. Board Vice Chair Eric Lofgren said the amount didn’t pan out in the district’s favor, and wouldn’t be fair to taxpayers. Ultimately, the board decided it will take more time to explore the most financially feasible option. The board emphasized they aren’t closing the door completely on the possibility of starting a program.