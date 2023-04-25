The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. The SCSD2 music education program has received national recognition. The Districts awarded this distinguished honor are viewed as models for districts seeking to improve their music education programs. Superintendant Scott Stults adding, “Music education remains a priority in SCSD2, and the music teachers in our district bring passion and an unmatchable dedication to their work.”