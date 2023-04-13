Policies that were up for approval by the board at the April 10 SCSD#2 Board of Trustees meeting included the library policy, which generated a great deal of discussion from the trustees, as well as a host of audience comments near the end of the meeting. One that was discussed was an “Opt-out” policy for parents who felt that the material might not be appropriate for their children, and several of the board members and speakers felt this was the best policy. At least 20 people signed up to talk on the subject of books and censorship.