Volunteers can help wildlife in Sheridan County by joining Sheridan Community Land Trust by volunteering at a pair of fence removal events. The first opportunity is May 24 at Sheridan College. Volunteers are asked to meet at the UW Extension Watt Ag Center parking lot. SCLT will provide pizza at 5 p.m., while working from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Volunteers will help make approximately a quarter mile of fence wildlife friendly by removing woven wire standing in the way of wildlife like pronghorn and deer moving across the land. SCLT will finish modifications this summer for a fence that is good for livestock and wildlife. The second opportunity will take place June 10 at the Folly Ranch in the Bighorns, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding with a barbecue lunch at 1 p.m.