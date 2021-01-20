A school bus accident on South Main Street in Buffalo claimed the life of an 18-year old pedestrian.

The accident occurred early Tuesday morning when an unnamed individual stepped onto the street and in front of a Johnson County School District bus loaded with children.

The adult male struck by the bus was transported to the Johnson County Healthcare Center where he later died of his injuries.

No one on the bus was injured and the students were transported to their respective schools on a second bus.

School personnel were unable to provide the bus number or the number of students on the bus at the time of the accident.

The Johnson County School District 1 have provided counseling services to any students requiring assistance.

The name of the deceased has not been released.