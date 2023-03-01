Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Sheridan County Emergency Management Agency and Sheridan County School District #3 (Arvada-Clearmont) for a working mutual-aid relationship. According to the agreement provided by the commission, in the event of an emergency situation, SCSD3 will allow SCEMA the use of district buildings and properties, and both parties will establish a formal working mutual-aid relationship in support of Emergency Management planning, response, and recovery programs.