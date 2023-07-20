Lobban Street Music presents Saturday’s In The Square this Saturday (07-22-23) downtown Buffalo at Crazy Woman Square. The bands will play from 3pm – 9pm. It is free to attend. Saturday’s bands include Prairie Wildfire, Christian Wallowing Bull, and The Sweet Lillies. Dusty Hill with Lobban Street Music dropped by the KBBS Studio to discuss Saturday’s show. You can listen to our conversation here…