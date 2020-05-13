Roy Dean Johnson passed away on May 6th, 2020 working outside doing what he loved with his boots on. He was born in Beaver County Oklahoma on April 23, 1933.

Roy made his home in Sheridan in 1994 after he reitred from Texaco with his wife Vi (Carrico) Johnson of 46 years before her passing in 2008.

After arriving in Sheridan he enjoyed putting up hay, raising calves, working with his mule team, and helping build wagons.

You could always find him with his much loved companion Bette Hess, his brother-in-law Archie Carrico, and great friends sharing stories and laughs at the Parkman Bar.

Roy had many joys in life and his involvement in the Masons and the Shrine Horse Patrol brought an abundance of happiness. Roy was always willing to lend a hand along with his opinion.

Roy served during the Korean War in the engineering battalion.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Memories will be forever cherished by Roy’s grandaughters of summers spent on the farm helping feed cows, catching frogs by the creek, and nights spent by the fire pit roasting smores with their hand picked sticks.

Roy leaves behind numerous family and he will be greatly missed.

Memorial service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers/gifts please make a donation to Sheridan Shrine Horse Patrol, Disabled Veterans, or any charity of your choice.

