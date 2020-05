Rose Marie (Nee Becker) Gorman, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

Private Services to be held In Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SPCA Cincinnati, ATTN Development Office, 11900 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249 or to American Cancer Society, SW Regional Office, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206.

