Rooted in Wyoming (RiW) is providing students in the Sheridan community the opportunity to learn the process of growing plants through seed-starting classes.
The classes, which began in 2019, have changed this year’s class offerings from a kindergarten through eighth-grade curriculum to kindergarten through third grade. There are 16 community gardens located across Sheridan County. If you want more information, go to www.rootedinwyoming.org.
