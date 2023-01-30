0 likes235 views2 min

Riverton hosted the annual Ron Thon Tournament this past weekend. Wrestlers from all three classes competed head-to-head at the Ron Thon. 37 schools were involved this year.

On the boys’ side, Sheridan earned a First Place Finish with 212, Green River finished second with 210.5. Thunder Basin was 3rd with 197 points, Star Valley 4th with 156, and Kemmerer 5th with 131.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS:

106 lbs. Dylan Sorensen-Kelly Walsh

113 lbs.  Ty Peterson-Cody

120 lbs.  Colton Powers-Sheridan

126 lbs.  Roany Proffit-Kemmerer

132 lbs.  Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs

138 lbs.  Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin

145 lbs.  Thomas Dalton-Green River

152 lbs.  Jais Rose-Thunder Basin

160 lbs.  Dane Steel-Sheridan

170 lbs.  Terran Grooms-Sheridan

182 lbs.  Colson Coon-Sheridan

195 lbs.  Noah Sides-Natrona

225 lbs.  Stetson Davis-Powell

285 lbs.  Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin

Star Valley earned the Team Title in the girls’ Ron Thon tournament with 171 points. Pinedale 2nd with 148.5, Kelly Walsh took 3rd with 90, Buffalo 4th with 84, and Sheridan 5th with 79 points.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS:

100 lbs.  McKinzie Mortensen-Pinedale

105 lbs.  Kaylea Mortensen-Pinedale

110 lbs.  Gillian Holman-Glenrock

115 lbs.  Annabeth Bornhoft-Wind River

120 lbs.  Tai McBride-Jackson

125 lbs.  Laynee Walker-Kemmerer

130 lbs.  Teila Peters-Buffalo

135 lbs.  Vail Foreman-Star Valley

140 lbs.  Rakyah Hudson-Buffalo

145 lbs.  Meadow King-Cheyenne Central

155 lbs.  Josie Houk-Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

170 lbs.  Olivia Smith-Kelly Walsh

190 lbs.  Maggie Smith-Rock Springs

235 lbs.  Katyana Dexter-Pinedale

Latest Happenings Sports
0 Facebook Twitter