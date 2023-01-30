Riverton hosted the annual Ron Thon Tournament this past weekend. Wrestlers from all three classes competed head-to-head at the Ron Thon. 37 schools were involved this year.

On the boys’ side, Sheridan earned a First Place Finish with 212, Green River finished second with 210.5. Thunder Basin was 3rd with 197 points, Star Valley 4th with 156, and Kemmerer 5th with 131.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS:

106 lbs. Dylan Sorensen-Kelly Walsh