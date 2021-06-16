The Robinson Canyon fire has now consumed slightly more than a thousand acres and containment was at 29% as of yesterday morning.

Firefighters are patrolling for hot spots and are beginning mopping up actions. Structure assessments are being conducted in Dull Knife and are complete in the Billy Creek, Poison Creek, and Bull Creek areas. No structures have been damaged.

Johnson County Fire Warden Tom Camino shared this report to the Johnson County Commission yesterday…

In a related story, Camino also sought and received Commission support to impose a Partial fire ban for the county and it appears the ban will be effective regionally in the coming days…

The restrictions are effective in unincorporated areas only and can be found in the county’s webpage at http://www.johnsoncountywyoming.org.