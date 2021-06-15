The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team is estimating the Robinson Canyon Fire has now encompassed approximately 1000 acres.

Following the fire operations over the weekend, the firefighters identified pockets of heavy fuels in an area of steep, inaccessible terrain.

Yesterday, helicopters deployed a plastic “sphere dispenser” in an effort to reduce risk of fire escape in that area.

Mary Beth Pecotte, the team’s public information Officer described the operation…

Firefighters dealt with more active fire behavior yesterday, especially under increasing winds in the afternoon. The fire is steadily consuming dead trees and logs and cleaning out the forest understory. Residents and forest visitors should expect to see smoke for an extended period.

Public information officers have established information boards at multiple locations around the fire area, including Hazelton parking lot off of Highway 16 at Road 3; the intersection of Greub Road and Highway 196; and at the BLM and Forest Service offices in Buffalo.