The rising number of positive cases for COVID-19 in Johnson County has burdened the contact tracing process.

As a result, the contact tracing system has slowed due to limited tracing capacity causing delays in notifying those who have been in close contact with a positive case.

Johnson County Public Health, Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Army National Guard are all contact tracing for Johnson County.

If someone receives a call from any of these agencies, it is highly important to return the call as soon as possible.

This will help improve the time it takes to contact trace each case and limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Johnson County Public Health is asking residents and businesses to please continue to be vigilant by practicing all appropriate hygiene, distancing recommendations and utilizing face coverings when you are unable to distance.

Dr. Mark Schueler is the Johnson County Public Health Officer and is advising everyone to remain vigilant in the fight to halt the spread of the virus…

As of yesterday afternoon, Johnson County had 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 probable cases.

This is a 74% increase in positive cases in the past month.

Sheridan County had 323 confirmed and 112 probable cases as of yesterday.

For the most up to date numbers of COVID-19 cases, please visit health.wyo.gov and click on COVID-19.