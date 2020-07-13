The Sheridan-Johnson Counties Critical Air Service Team (CAST) and the Sheridan County Commissioners will preview and discuss the Sheridan County Airport Terminal Building Expansion and local air service on Wednesday at 2:30pm at the Sheridan Airport.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event is by invite only and will be limited to CAST board members, local media, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce representatives, County and City Officials and staff, representatives from SkyWest Airlines, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

A ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will follow a question & answer session.

Everyone who attends are encouraged to wear a mask.