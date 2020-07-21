Nine Republican candidates for Wyoming’s US Senate Seat will be featured tonight in two one-hour debates, hosted by Wyoming PBS.

The debates will be held at Sheridan College and is expected to be the first of a series of debates during the primary election season.

According to a press release from the Sheridan Press, the League of Women Voters has randomly drawn the candidates for each session at tonight’s debate.

Due to COVID-19 related health orders, public attendance will not be allowed for tonight’s event or those that follow.

The debates will be livestreamed at www.wyomingpbs.org.

The 6 Democrat candidates for the US Senate Seat will debate on Thursday in Riverton.

The candidates filing for the US House of Representative Seat will debate via zoom on July 28 and 30th.