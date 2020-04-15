0 likes0 views1 min

With so many businesses closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, tax revenue will most assuredly be down significantly in the coming months.

The Wyoming State Legislature passed a $2.9 million budget on general government operations that now appears to be “outdated” in a number of ways.

State Representative Richard Tass expects the legislature to be called into a special session this summer and he fears that there will be more pressure to pass new tax measures to overcome an $800K deficit…

The state will receive more federal funding to replace state expenditures in dealing with the coronavirus, although the state hasn’t spent a significant amount on dealing with the pandemic.

Whether or not those funds can then be used to shore up the state’s budget remains to be seen.

Latest Happenings Local News News
