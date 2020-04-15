With so many businesses closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, tax revenue will most assuredly be down significantly in the coming months.

The Wyoming State Legislature passed a $2.9 million budget on general government operations that now appears to be “outdated” in a number of ways.

State Representative Richard Tass expects the legislature to be called into a special session this summer and he fears that there will be more pressure to pass new tax measures to overcome an $800K deficit…

The state will receive more federal funding to replace state expenditures in dealing with the coronavirus, although the state hasn’t spent a significant amount on dealing with the pandemic.

Whether or not those funds can then be used to shore up the state’s budget remains to be seen.