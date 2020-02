It’s anti-American! That’s the way State Representative Richard Tass described HB59 sponsored by former Campbell County Sheriff and fellow legislator Bill Pownall.

HB59 uses mental health concerns as a justification for gun control and many see it as a first step towards a red flag law for Wyoming.

Tass had this to say…

If passed, it would allow more names to be entered into the Federal NICS database for mental health reasons.