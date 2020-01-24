State Representative Richard Tass spoke to the Buffalo City Council on Tuesday evening and was asked by Councilmen Wes Haskins and Travis Lawrence if the $105 million earmarked for local governments is safe from budget cuts by the legislature.

Here’s Councilman Lawrence…

Tass Responded to the Council’s concern by suggesting there doesn’t seem to be much support for decreasing any budgeted item but promised that he would support the current funding levels during the upcoming budget session.

Tass also told the Council that there appears to be some interest among legislators to follow the federal government’s lead to increase the age for legal tobacco use to 21.