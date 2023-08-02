The end of Ranchester bridge construction is in sight following just less than a year’s worth of delays. The Wyoming Department of Transportation awarded Reiman Corporation and High Country Construction a $12.5 million bid for the reconstruction of the Highway 14 bridge over a BNSF railroad in the northeastern portion of town.

The old bridge, WYDOT resident engineer Jake Whisonant said, was one of the oldest structures in WYDOT’s system, having been built approximately 80 years ago, before World War II. Construction began in September 2021 and was originally scheduled to finish by Oct. 31, 2022. Throughout construction, several delays set the project back by about one year. The project is now expected to be completed by Oct. 31. The new bridge is expected to last about 50 years.