Seasonal animal activity is prompting the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to issue a warning regarding the ongoing threat posed by rabies, a deadly but preventable disease. Any mammal, including humans, can get rabies; in Wyoming, bats and skunks are the primary sources and can spread rabies to people and pets by bites or scratches. The WDH, said there have been three confirmed rabies cases so far this year in Sheridan County skunks. Be sure to get your pets vaccinated. Don’t touch or feed wild or stray animals.Treat animal bites with soap and water and contact a medical professional immediately. People waking to find a bat in their room or a child’s room should contact a medical professional immediately. Learn more at /health.wyo.gov.