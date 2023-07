Two bats recently tested positive for rabies in Sheridan, with a third one suspected of having the disease. New cases are beginning to show up around the county. Folks should be careful and aware any time they see a sick animal. Both the bats that tested positive were in the 5th Street area of Sheridan, one by the hospital and one on Sheridan Avenue. The 3rd bat which was handled without gloves is headed for testing. If you see a sick animal ‘leave it alone and call 751-1412.