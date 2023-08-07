As the value of Sheridan County homes continues to increase, so do property taxes and the value of mills levied. For fiscal year 2024, Sheridan County valuation sits at just more than $717 million, up from $610.67 million in fiscal year 2023. As values go up, so do property tax bills. The Wyoming Department of Revenue is studying ways to curb the hike. The study is due no later than Sept. 1st. Any legislation for is due by the 2025 Legislative session.