Despite Wyoming sitting on a huge surplus and legislators saying it was their “top priority,” only one property tax bill has passed out of 21 introduced. House Bill 99 will expand an existing, state-funded tax refund program. House Bill 100 – a bill that will look at whether Wyoming should switch from a property tax system based on fair market values to one based on purchase price. and SJ Resolution 3 – An exemption for the elderly and the infirm remain to be heard.