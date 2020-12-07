Prescribed burns in the Bighorn National Forest will continue through tomorrow as needed treatments to reduce hazardous fuels in he municipal watershed in the recent Buffalo Municipal Watershed Environmental Analysis project.

Powder River District Ranger, Traci Weaver, announced prescribed burns on the KBBS Morning Show on Friday and why they’re being done this late in the year…

The snowpack on north facing slopes will limit fire spread beyond the burn units. With wildlife and other resource benefits to this project in addition to the reduction of wildfire risk, it has received partner funding from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust.

Smoke will be visible from Buffalo, and some smoke could filter into the Buffalo area depending on winds.

A map is available on the Forest’s webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/home and further information can be obtained at the Powder River District office at 307-684-7806.