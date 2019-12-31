It’s either courage or crazy, but a number of local residents will once again brave the cold temperatures and frigid waters of Lake DeSmet tomorrow at 1 in the afternoon for the 33rd annual Poplar Bear Plunge.

The more reasonable participants might say it’s a great way to bet a clean start on the new year. Others will simply tell you they have no idea why they’re going to jump in to the freezing waters of the lake.

Those brave enough or crazy enough will come away with a commemorative t-shirt with proceeds going to support the local animal shelter.