The Town & Garden Club of Buffalo is holding their Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, June 8th from 8:00am – 10:30am at Crazy Woman Square in downtown Buffalo. Save on Annuals, Perennials, Trees, Vegetables, House Plants and more. This Club was established in 1956 and has a long history of service to the community. The proceeds from this fundraiser will help beautify the city of Buffalo.
