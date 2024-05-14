0 likes7 views1 min

The Town & Garden Club of Buffalo is holding their Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, June 8th from 8:00am – 10:30am at Crazy Woman Square in downtown Buffalo.  Save on Annuals, Perennials, Trees, Vegetables, House Plants and more.  This Club was established in 1956 and has a long history of service to the community.  The proceeds from this fundraiser will help beautify the city of Buffalo. 

