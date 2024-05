THE TOWN & COUNTRY GARDEN CLUB OF BUFFALO PRESENTS THEIR ANNUAL PLANT SALE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 8th FROM 8:00am – 10:30am AT CRAZY WOMAN SQUARE IN DOWNTOWN BUFFALO. THIS IS A GREAT WAY TO GET LOCALLY GROWN PERENNIALS, VEGETABLES, ANNUALS, HERBS, AND HOUSEPLANTS AT GREAT PRICES! ALSO, GET YOUR SPECIAL TOMATO CAGES, A FAVORITE OF MANY SUCCESSFUL BUFFALO GARDENERS.