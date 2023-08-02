Two pipeline operators have agreed to pay a $12.5 million civil penalty related to crude oil spills in Montana and North Dakota. Belle Fourche Pipeline Company and Bridger Pipeline LLC will pay up to resolve the claims made under the Clean Water Act and Pipeline Safety Laws, the EPA said. Clean has been done on the 2015, Bridger Poplar Pipeline spill of more than 50,000 gallons of crude into the Yellowstone River near Glendive, Montana. Clean up continues on the 2016, Belle Fourche Bicentennial Pipeline spill of over 600,000 gallons of oil.

The affiliated companies own and operate oil pipelines in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.