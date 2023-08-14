ST FRANCIS ANIMAL SHELTER… PET OF THE WEEK

Hello and please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Brevet. I was brought in to the fine folks at St. Francis as a found stray out by the Fetterman Monument. My exact age is unknown but the vet thinks I am close to 6 year old. If you are looking for a loving and loyal family companion I would be your guy! I enjoy playing, love kids, and the staff have found that peanut butter is a favorite treat of mine. I stand nicely for grooming and tolerate nail clippings. Water is not something I am a fan of and I don’t really understand “fetch” but I will chase the ball. I know basic commands like “sit”, “down”, “stay”, and “shake”. If you’re looking for a handsome fellow stop on in to meet me! Mention that I am Pet of the Week and get $10 off my adoption fee.