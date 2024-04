P.E.O. POURING is a fundraiser for women’s educational scholarships in the form of a Beer & Wine Tasting Event held at the Cowboy Carousel Center on Friday, April 19th at 5:30pm. Enjoy Live Jazz Music, heavy Hors D’oevres, Desserts, Wine, and Beer. Tickets are $25 at the door. For more information contact Jamie Straessler at 307-620-1507.