Motorists traveling westbound from Buffalo to Sheridan will encounter milling and paving operations beginning today.

Simon Contractors will begin milling the driving, or right lane of the westbound lane of I-90 beginning at mile marker 45.10 east of the Piney Creek Exit and move west to mile marker 33.12 near the Meade Creek Exit.

Motorists will encounter lane closures, reduced speed limits, flagging operations and heavy truck traffic while traveling this stretch of I-90. Motorists are asked to please respect the posted speed limits, especially at the bridges where the speed limit will be posted at 35 mph and do their part to keep WYDOT employees and Simon Contractors safe within this work zone.

The hours of operation for this project will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.