A partial fire restriction is in effect for Johnson County after the Commissioners passed Resolution 636 on Tuesday.

Fire Warden Tiddle Camino recommended the action to the Commissioners at the Tuesday morning meeting…

Fires or open flames are allowed within certain parameters, for example trash fires are allowed between 6pm and 8am in containers provided with spark arresters and located in a cleared area 10 feet in diameter.

Campfires on private property must be within a fire ring and between the hours of 6pm and 8am, also in a cleared area 10 feet in diameter.

Fireworks will not be allowed in the county, unless group organized and authorized by the Fire Chief of the corresponding fire district.

Anyone responsible for man-made fires will be held accountable for any and all suppression costs.

Charcoal fires in closed grills are permitted.