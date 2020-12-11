The coronavirus has made this year difficult for everyone.

The holiday season is always hard for families who have lost loved ones and who won’t be with them at Christmas.

One of the longstanding opportunities to remember loved ones this time of the year is the Tree of Lights ceremony at the Johnson County Healthcare Center.

The event is held each year by the Susie Bowling Lawrence Hospice Program and while it will take place again this year, it will look different due to COVID-19.

The hospital’s Jodi Verplancke has the details…

The ceremony is scheduled for 2pm on Sunday.