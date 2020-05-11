Johnson and Sheridan Counties are slowly coming back to life.

Over the weekend more stores, restaurants, and bars re-opened to the public, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Some churches opened to modified services, but most were continuing with online worshipping… perhaps due to the lateness of last week’s variance approvals.

Johnson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Mark Schueler, expected some caution among area residents in stepping out to what may become a “new normal”…

While restaurants and bars welcomed returning business, the lack of crowded venues appeared to support Schueler’s expectations.