Online sports gambling has been passed by the Wyoming State Legislature.

House Bill 133 directs the Wyoming Gaming Commission to regulate the activity by setting up rules and imposing fees and penalties.

Wagering on sporting events, while illegal in the state, has been happening regardless.

Once the Governor signs the legislation, it could provide much needed tax revenue to state operations with a portion of the funds directed to the Wyoming Department of Health to deal with gambling addiction issues.

