While Buffalo’s outdoor pool remains closed due to an employee testing positive last week to COVID-19, The Johnson County Family YMCA pool is once again open for swimmers.

The indoor swimming pool at the YMCA closed on July 10th for renovation and re-opened yesterday morning.

According to CEO Tim Miner, 60 gallons of aquatic paint was used and will provide 10 years of use.

The city’s pool, the largest outdoor pool in the country, was closed on Augusts 5th and remains closed pending approval to re-open by the Johnson County Public Health Officer.