It maybe September, but Buffalo will be holding Oktoberfest this Saturday at two locations and for more than 6 hours!

The major outdoor event is set to begin at Crazy Woman Square at noon Saturday with event shifting ‘across” Clear Creek to Un’WINE’d for at least another 3 hours.

There will be authentic German food, real German beer and wine and of course… authentic music as well.

The idea for Oktoberfest was the brainchild of 3 local women who immigrated to Buffalo from either Germany like Claudia Todd and Anka Kottman or in Janny Breton’s case, 5 miles from the German border in Holland.

According to Kottman, it was members of the community that encouraged the three of them to plan the event…

The food recipes are authentic and being prepared by the three organizers, which includes brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, and pretzels.

Breton says the beer is authentic and being brewed locally by Black Tooth Brewing Company…

There will be activities for the entire family, including a petting zoo.

The entry fee for the event will be $5 not including food and beverage costs.