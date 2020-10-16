The Occidental Saloon celebrated the 15th anniversary of the legendary Thursday Night Jam.

What began with a handful of local musicians sitting around and playing music has grown to a crowded saloon and literally an international awareness of the event that is a staple of small town Buffalo.

Occidental owner and successful songwriter David Stewart commented on the 15 years yesterday…

The music at the saloon has provided a venue for younger performers like Prairie Wildfire to grow as successful musicians…

5 years ago, the Occidental Jam celebrated with a live concert at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center and Stewart hopes a similar event will take place in 2025.

A full crowd attended last night’s celebration included a large decorated cake and shared memories of an experience that is described as “more than music”.