Summer classes begin today at the campuses of the Northern Wyoming Community College District.

The District has also announced that fall classes will begin on August 24th at Gillette College, Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County. This is one week earlier than originally planned and is just one of the measures the District is taking to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff while reopening campuses.

President Dr. Walter Tribley said by moving the start of the fall 2020 semester up by one week, the college hopes to reduce the amount of time students will be on campus during peak cold and flu season, which seemed to coincide with COVID-19.

The updated fall schedule also shortens the previously scheduled fall break from two days to one day with in-person classes ending prior to Thanksgiving. Students will complete their semester with approximately two weeks of online instruction.

These changes to the schedule limit students traveling back and forth to campus.

In addition to the adapted fall schedule, the college will implement social distancing measures on campus and employ increased sanitation measures, among other techniques, to limit the spread of COVID-19.