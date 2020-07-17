Northern Wyoming Community College District has added two degrees to its growing list of programs available completely online.

Starting this fall, an Associate of Science in Health Science and an Associate of Arts in Human Services will be available to students online.

The District is expanding its online degree programs in an effort to serve more students.

According to Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Estella Castillo-Garrison, these degrees, which will also remain available in-person, are in high demand and applicable to a wide variety of career paths.

For students interested in a variety of careers in health care, the new online Health Science degree provides a broad general education and an introduction to a variety of health care-related courses, such as Medical Terminology for Health Care, Nutrition for Health Care, Human Anatomy and Physiology, Medical Microbiology and more.

Because it meets the lower level general education core requirements for many bachelor’s degree programs, it is easily transferrable.